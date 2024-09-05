The Reality of Electric Vehicles in Ghana: A Cautionary Note

Opinions of Thursday, 5 September 2024

One of the many promises made during the pre-election period by a candidate vying for the top office is the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) for public transport. However, I’m surprised that no one from the engineering sector has cautioned the candidate to slow down on making promises that are nearly impossible to keep.



The first concern that comes to



The first concern that comes to mind is our precarious electricity generation. One of the main reasons cited by the candidate for choosing electric vehicles is their lower running costs compared to carbon-fueled vehicles. But there's a major issue: electricity in Ghana is relatively expensive. I've read that with the newly installed meters, ordinary consumers are now receiving bills in the four-digit range.



In any country where electric vehicles are widely used, a nationwide network of charging stations is essential to prevent vehicles from being stranded when they run out of charge. However, I have yet to see any concrete plans in Ghana to provide the kind of infrastructure required for this shift. Installing charging stations across the country would be an extremely capital-intensive project. It brings to mind the age-old question: which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Do we build the infrastructure first or wait for the vehicles to arrive?



Another important consideration is the latest technological innovations in the automotive industry. In May 2024, Toyota introduced a new, highly efficient, and environmentally friendly engine that could make electric vehicles seem like a poor investment in the long run.



Furthermore, we cannot overlook the role of China in Africa’s new colonial phase. China has been aggressively pushing electric vehicles, many of which remain unsold due to protective tariffs imposed by the EU and the USA. Soon, we may see thousands of unused Chinese electric vehicles at ports and strategic locations across the country.



One final question that remains unanswered: what about our local engineers at Suame Magazine, Takoradi Kokompe, and Accra’s Abossey Okai? Are they ready to repair, maintain, and rebuild these types of vehicles? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.