You are here: HomeWebbersOpinionsArticles2024 09 05Article 1977716
Feature Articles
Webbers Area
Other Sections

Opinions of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Columnist: www.ghanaweb.live

The Reality of Electric Vehicles in Ghana: A Cautionary Note

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The new Toyota engine presented the early part of this year The new Toyota engine presented the early part of this year

One of the many promises made during the pre-election period by a candidate vying for the top office is the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) for public transport. However, I’m surprised that no one from the engineering sector has cautioned the candidate to slow down on making promises that are nearly impossible to keep.

The first concern that comes to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment