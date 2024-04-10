We are being taken for granted!

Opinions of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Columnist: Kweku Opoku

Despite multiple reports to the support office, no action has been taken to address the recurring issue I am about to address regarding BOLT FOOD.



Whenever I order food for delivery, it consistently arrives in unsanitary bags, often previously used for personal items, rather than being securely packaged in appropriate containers.



Several instances stand out in my memory, each more concerning than the last.



On one occasion, food from a Chinese restaurant was delivered by a worker wearing masonry attire, who brought my order from a bag containing his work tools. Another time, a security officer, fresh from duty, delivered my food which he placed near his work boots, explaining he had decided to make deliveries on his way home. Most recently, I ordered a family size pizza and the rider arrived holding the food with his stomach on top of his crouches and the motor bike handlebar.



I believe we are taken for granted and maybe they are right, but I think lack of quality check and implementation of simple rules through the restaurant are gradually destroying someone business and the client’s trust.



My intention is not to cast blame on BOLT FOOD or its riders, but rather to highlight the importance of implementing a return-to-sender policy. Such a policy is necessary to instill discipline and ensure the health and safety of customers.