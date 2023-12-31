Opinions of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Reading has proven to be a force to reckon with in all generations. It doesn’t lead to failure nor setback. Here are some customs which make reading even more powerful.



????????????????????????????: Reading is a way of life which inspires readers to aspire for greatness. Historic figures like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X, and Dr. Ben Carson are testament to this. In some households, toddlers are introduced to books with images instead of just toys, to style up their love for reading. Because, reading grants humans the proclivity to know more — to be abreast with time — and to discover everything God had covered. One cannot be a scientist, engineer, doctor, lawyer, teacher without leaning on reading.



????????????????????????????????????????: People who read have had the privilege to witness the lives of thousands of great individuals and how they fail and overcome their failure. Therefore, they’re motivated to take paths which had once been taken by those great personalities. Dr. Ben Carson, upon all his knowledge, doesn’t proceed to do a surgery without ‘praying,’ and proposing to his clients, too, if possible — to pray. His conscience tells him that he does the administration but healing comes from God. Once you read this from him, you won’t obliterate the importance of “God Factor” in life.



????????????????????????????????????: No one reads effectively and fidgets at the slightest engagement. Readers are gifted with the spirit of self-command and orderliness. They own themselves in times of trials, interviews, presentations, and anything anew to them. They tend to learn from myriad of Philosophers and their action plan during trials. So, whenever they are faced with challenging situations, you’d see them well-composed, while others may not, working in aberration, to provide a panacea.



????????????????????????????????????????????????: Multicultural societies are fast growing everywhere. Readers appreciate it more, as often in their reads they come across different cultures. Imagine reading ‘Born A Crime’ or ‘Long Walk to Freedom,’ won’t you be introduced to other cultures apart from those you may know? For readers, they approach other societies humanely, and cohabitate hospitably, regardless they share a common heritage or not.



????????????????????????????????????: Readers tend to be curious; they want to experience whatever they’ve come across in books. And in so doing, they are able to do explorative research and bring out new perspectives to already established knowledge. Like the discovery of new species of plants, animals, microorganisms, and the tomb of Tutankhamun of Egypt.



????????????????????????????????????????: The reader is everything compliant. That said, they think before they act, and do not act before they think. Everything they buy, first they do is to read the manual, to know what is required of them and how to use whatever they’ve acquired. This leads to an efficient operation and usage. And similarly, it traverses into other aspects of their lives — their adherence to rules and regulations — and becoming responsible citizens.



Author: Abdul Rahman Odoi Email: [email protected] Designation: Socio-political commentator



