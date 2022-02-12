John Boadu slams Pratt over E-Levy comment

</div> </div> </div> <div class='video_blog'><div class='sub_title'> Videos</div> <ul> <li class="item"><a href="Yvonne-Nelson-hosts-United-Showbiz-on-UTV-146158"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/237/23757892.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Yvonne Nelson hosts United Showbiz on UTV</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">19 February 2022</span> <span class="view">16625</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Match-highlights-Asante-Kotoko-3-1-Accra-Lions-146152"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/912/91267583.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Match highlights: Asante Kotoko 3-1 Accra Lions</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">14725</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Watch-Frank-Etouga-Mbella-s-third-goal-for-Asante-Kotoko-against-Accra-Lions-146140"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/463/46329446.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Watch Frank Etouga Mbella's third goal for Asante Kotoko against Accra Lions</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">15307</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Former-trainee-opens-up-about-NABCO-experience-146125"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/568/56820707.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Former trainee opens up about NABCO experience</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">3747</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Kofi-Adda-buried-in-Navrongo-146146"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/871/87123444.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Kofi Adda buried in Navrongo</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">13878</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Adwoa-Safo-s-aide-opens-up-about-boss-absence-146149"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/946/94661979.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Adwoa Safo’s aide opens up about boss absence</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">28067</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Afenyo-Markin-jokingly-bribes-Minority-with-Made-in-Ghana-chocolate-146131"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/200/20064680.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Afenyo-Markin jokingly 'bribes' Minority with Made in Ghana chocolate</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">6196</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Bobie-Ansah-breaks-silence-after-being-released-on-bail-146143"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/413/41315434.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Bobie Ansah breaks silence after being released on bail</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">15516</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Kennedy-Agyapong-must-be-very-careful-of-Nigel-Gaisie-Kumchacha-146119"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/463/46350777.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Kennedy Agyapong must be very careful of Nigel Gaisie – Kumchacha</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">6163</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Kotoko-youngster-Joseph-Amoako-opens-up-on-Helsingborg-IF-move-146122"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/698/69861209.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Kotoko youngster Joseph Amoako opens up on Helsingborg IF move</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">1247</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="People-Places-Untold-truths-about-this-60-yr-old-reserve-in-Ghana-The-Shai-Hills-story-145567"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/887/88773849.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">People&Places: Untold truths about this 60-yr-old reserve in Ghana - The Shai Hills story</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 February 2022</span> <span class="view">21765</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Nkomo-Wo-Ho-Despite-splashes-3-million-dollars-on-Bugatti-146113"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/763/76326517.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Nkomo Wo Ho: Despite splashes 3 million dollars on Bugatti</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">12 February 2022</span> <span class="view">1818</span> </div> </div> </a></li> </ul> </div> <!-- </div> --> <!-- </div> --> <!-- Start of html generated by this->footer() --> </div> <div id="rightsection"><div class="right_side"> <div class="quick_access"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/" class="home" data-title="Home"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/television-icons/home.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/twi-news" class="twi-news" data-title="GhanaWeb Twi News"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/television-icons/twi_news.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/programs" class="Programs" data-title="GhanaWeb Programs"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/television-icons/programs.svg"> </a> </div> <div class="home_radio_btn"> <a href="/radio/">Radio</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="home_streaming_btn"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/live-streaming">Live Streaming</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="feed"> <div data-imk-uid='DESKTOP.TV.WIDE_SKYSCRAPER.2' id='div-gpt-ad-1200006-0' style='height:auto; width:300px; text-align:center;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1200006-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://www.ghanaweb.live/GhanaHomePage/television/moans-cuddles"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/design/internal_banner/Patricia_Hammond_.jpg"></a> </div><br><div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://www.ghanaweb.live/GhanaHomePage/television/the-lowdown"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/design/internal_banner/The_Lowdown.jpg"></a> </div> </div></div></div> <div> </div> <div id="footer" style="margin-top:20px;"> <ul id="footerinner"> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/aboutus.php">About Us</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/advertise/">Advertising</a></li><li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="#" target=”_blank”> FAQ </a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/sitemap.php">Sitemap</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a></li> </ul> <div id="footerrechts"> Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved. </div> </div> <script>var batch_slots=[]; googletag.cmd.push(function() { if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1100006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[1]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[2]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[3]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[4]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[5]); } batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(intslot); googletag.pubads().refresh(batch_slots); }); </script> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid = 56378; _sf_async_config.domain = 'ghanaweb.live'; _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = 'television'; _sf_async_config.authors = ''; /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })(); </script> </div></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function () { $('.pe-optin-1_brandingWrapper').removeAttr("href"); }); </script> </body> </html><!-- Generated in 0.012 seconds -->