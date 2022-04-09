Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
09 April 2022
Read Article
17979
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu leads Janazah prayers for the late former second lady
09 April 2022
2888
play video
Here’s the original lyrics of Ghana’s National Anthem
10 April 2022
31722
play video
Former Prez Kufour recounts fond memories of the late former second lady
09 April 2022
2444
play video
Dr Bawumia acknowledges that times are hard
09 April 2022
32760
play video
WATCH: Daniel Kofi Kyere scores again for St Pauli in 1-1 draw with Weder Bremen
09 April 2022
13526
play video
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
11 April 2022
34154
play video
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
09 April 2022
45756
play video
WATCH the best HIGHLIGHTS of Samuel Inkoom in 2021 as he joins #HeartsofOak
09 April 2022
18186
play video
Shatta lock lips with a new woman
09 April 2022
11969
play video
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
09 April 2022
10853
play video
Blackstars & AS Roma striker Afena Gyan in crazy love with Black Sherif’s song
12 April 2022
16713
play video
Trotro mate trades blows with passenger over 50pesewas
09 April 2022
6129
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.