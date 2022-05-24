Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'Each man for himself, God for select few' How Atta Mills described NPP’s ‘property owning democracy'
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'Each man for himself, God for select few' - How Atta Mills described NPP’s ‘property owning democracy'
24 May 2022
14694
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.