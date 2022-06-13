Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Truck driver plying Ejisu Kumasi stretch without back tires in viral video arrested
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch without back tires in viral video arrested
13 June 2022
8615
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.