Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Residents of Sokpariyiri accuse govt of pulling a fast one on workers with tariffs increment
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Residents of Sokpariyiri accuse govt of pulling a fast one on workers with tariffs increment
23 August 2022
Read Article
2649
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Gunshots Fired At NNDC Northern Regional Headquarters, Irate Youth Lock Up Party Office
24 August 2022
18390
play video
Samini sworn in as GIMPA SRC President
23 August 2022
6121
play video
Captain Smart Descends on Paul Adom-Otchere defending Ken Ofori Atta's conflict of interest
23 August 2022
26024
play video
UCC students, residents in Cape Coast fume over the new tariff increment announcement
24 August 2022
4137
play video
Live: Akufo-Addo tours Upper West Region, Ga Mashie's history and many more coming up
23 August 2022
3554
play video
"Family & Friends" is how South Korea developed - Kofi Tonto
23 August 2022
38409
play video
Reduce the utility tariffs - Koforidua residents tell government
23 August 2022
2181
play video
The Lowdown: Uncensored with Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone
23 August 2022
1600800
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM
23 August 2022
1458
play video
Pastor Love confesses to cursing and destroying the lives of his critics
23 August 2022
80180
play video
Lower Manya residents accuse military personnel of physical assault
23 August 2022
60039
play video
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
23 August 2022
68325
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.