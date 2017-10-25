See Elikem Kumordzie’s blonde look that has got everyone talking

when your #jam drops on your way to #makola to fabric hunt. You gotta make a video for the gram. #nastygirl #notoriousbig #jamForLife. #happiness #happy @mynameis_kobla @haute_olive A post shared by elikem kumordzie (@elikemkumordzie) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT
when your #jam drops on your way to #makola to fabric hunt. You gotta make a video for the gram. #nastygirl #notoriousbig #jamForLife. #happiness #happy @mynameis_kobla @haute_olive
A post shared by elikem kumordzie (@elikemkumordzie) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT