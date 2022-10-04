Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
The Akuffo Addo government is under God’s judgement and Ghana is suffering for it Sammy Gyamfi
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
The Akuffo Addo government is under God’s judgement and Ghana is suffering for it - Sammy Gyamfi
04 October 2022
Read Article
3825
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
People&Places: Meet the man who is making makeup, special effects attractive in Ghana - Kruz K
Videos
play video
Prophet who prophesied about Shatta Wale’s death acquitted and discharged by court
04 October 2022
1369
play video
$100m 'Missing' Petroleum Funds: Where is the money?
04 October 2022
13276
play video
The capital is ours; nobody will take it away from us – Ga Mantse
04 October 2022
27619
play video
Black Pot with Blakk Rasta (October 4, 2022)
04 October 2022
439
play video
KiDi speaks after old tweets resurfaced
08 October 2022
14670
play video
National Energy Transition Plan to be outdoored by end of October - Egyapa Mercer
06 October 2022
4771
play video
anko’s Enterprise awarded winner of Zongo Shark Tank Competition
04 October 2022
728
play video
Horrifying video of man beating baby mercilessly pops up
04 October 2022
111994
play video
We Rely On You To Conquer The World - Torgbui Gobah Eulogizes Asantehene
04 October 2022
9475
play video
Boats take over as homes at Weija 'drown' under water after dam spillage
04 October 2022
9589
play video
Live: Ekow Blankson on future of new media, Kirani Ayat 'attacks' government
04 October 2022
1454
play video
Dedicate about 25% of your investment to cybersecurity - Dr. Antwi Boasiako to businesses
04 October 2022
1306
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.