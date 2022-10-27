Youtube Icon
Place Ofori Atta's Ministry Under Vice President Allotey Jacobs
Place Ofori Atta's Ministry Under Vice President - Allotey Jacobs
27 October 2022
Videos
play video
We have a president who fails to take responsibilities - John Mahama
28 October 2022
760
play video
How galamsey is now polluting the Atlantic Ocean
27 October 2022
28114
play video
John Mahama speaks on Building the Ghana We Want
28 October 2022
70910
play video
COVID-19 Vaccination: Use a messaging strategy that will protect families - SEND GHANA report
27 October 2022
763
play video
Akufo-Addo Stands Tall - Allotey Jacobs On NPP MPs' Call For Ofori Atta's Head
27 October 2022
3409
play video
Afia Schwarzenegger laments high cost of living in Ghana
27 October 2022
9039
play video
Good News For Ghana! Dr Bawumia Finally Breaks Silence On 80 MP’s Ken Ofori Atta Issues
28 October 2022
11898
play video
Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong jams at NSMQ
27 October 2022
13104
play video
‘No makeup face’ mockery: Gloria Sarfo claps back at critics, releases 20 more photos
27 October 2022
26865
play video
Princess Shyngle goes wild again, rocks another daring outfit
29 October 2022
40156
play video
LIVE: Parliamentary proceedings of Thursday, October 27, roles of entertainers in nation-building
27 October 2022
670
play video
Bagbin said in his ruling on Adwoa Safo
27 October 2022
2413
