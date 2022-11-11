Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Put me on a billboard, I want to be a brand ambassador before I die – Fred Amugi to brands
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Put me on a billboard, I want to be a brand ambassador before I die – Fred Amugi to brands
11 November 2022
Read Article
3556
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
E-Forum: Shatta Wale’s allegation against Bulldog scrutinized by lawyer
play video
E-Forum: Shatta Wale boycotts event, Millitant Dance Family shines
play video
E-Forum: Millitant Dance Family shines, Shatta Wale boycotts event
Videos
play video
Civil servants, others storm Agric. Ministry to purchase ‘cheap’ plantain
12 November 2022
10138
play video
Ofori-Atta will be given ample opportunity to defend himself – Speaker of Parliament
11 November 2022
5798
play video
It feels good to be back - Dome Kwabenya MP declares
11 November 2022
9376
play video
Here’s the interior of the luxury yacht Otedola rented for €3 million
11 November 2022
4365
play video
BizTech: Seven Streams Limited to transform Ghana's oil and gas sector, create jobs for youth
12 November 2022
32803
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: Bullgod sues Shatta Wale, celebrities worried over economic hardship
11 November 2022
2251
play video
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
11 November 2022
3501
play video
Ghanaweb Mundial: Expectations for Black Stars and list of players dropped from squad
11 November 2022
9745
play video
Adwoa Safo finally resumes parliamentary duties
14 November 2022
14088
play video
Davido Finally Steps Out With Red and Swollen Eyes, First Time since Ifeanyi ‘S Death
11 November 2022
14260
play video
Election Desk: Elvis Afriyie’s battle for the General Secretary position
11 November 2022
2777
play video
Delay advises Ghanaian youth
11 November 2022
14309
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.