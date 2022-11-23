Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How prophet Daniel Amoateng 'snatched' Fantana’s mother's 'seat from the devil's camp'
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How prophet Daniel Amoateng 'snatched' Fantana’s mother's 'seat from the devil's camp'
23 November 2022
Read Article
14322
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
E-Forum: Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022 & Stonebwoy's bribery allegation
play video
E-Forum: Stonebwoy’s bribery allegation against GFA as Black Stars squad is unveiled
Videos
play video
Ghana vs Portugal Press Conference with coach Otto Addo and Andre Ayew | 2022 World Cup
23 November 2022
6011
play video
Policemen 'assaults' man refusing arrest for allegedly possessing marijuana
23 November 2022
30812
play video
Ofori-Atta has indicated he won't RESIGN but we won't back down - NPP MP
23 November 2022
25082
play video
One-on-One with Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) | Politician/Entrepreneur/Social Activist | Mahyease Show
23 November 2022
8938
play video
Why Are You Holding On To A Position When You Don’t Receive Any Salary? Nana Ofori Asks Ofori
23 November 2022
2897
play video
Ghana's Economy Is Not Your Private Business - Kwesi Pratt To Ofori Atta
23 November 2022
9971
play video
Ofankor District Hospital Saga: Agbodza to resign or not
23 November 2022
29565
play video
Jojo Wollacott ARRIVES in Black Stars camp & INTERVIEW in Qatar ahead of Portugal Match
23 November 2022
5749
play video
Live: Akufo-Addo addresses 'Accra Initiative' conference, Parliament resumes and more
23 November 2022
1041
play video
Nana Addo Is Ghana's Best President; He Saved The Country From Mahama - Diana Asamoah
23 November 2022
21078
play video
We will take back Saglemi housing project - Minority warns potential private developers
23 November 2022
1565
play video
'Days of Council of State over' - Kufuor makes strong case to scrap body
23 November 2022
8101
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.