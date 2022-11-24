Sign up
Live: Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta reads 2023 budget in parliament, Black Stars take on Portugal & more
Live: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta reads 2023 budget in parliament, Black Stars take on Portugal & more
24 November 2022
1245
Videos
play video
Inaki Williams big miss against Portugal
24 November 2022
45569
play video
LIVESTREAMING: 2022 MTN Heroes of Change
25 November 2022
391
play video
Live: Portugal vrs Ghana (World Cup Group H)
24 November 2022
31326
play video
Don't dare the tolerance and patience of Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo told
24 November 2022
1409
play video
Haruna Iddrisu describes 2023 budget as '?ka mp? dede' budget
25 November 2022
50502
play video
Tema-Motorway to get five lanes each at both sides
24 November 2022
14415
play video
Ghanaians are going to face excruciating hardships - Ato Forson
24 November 2022
7631
play video
FULL SPEECH: Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget to parliament
25 November 2022
15761
play video
Government bans the use of V8, V6 vehicles except for cross-country travel
24 November 2022
44531
play video
Fuel allocations for government officials to be cut by 50%
24 November 2022
28635
play video
Government freezes employment for civil and public servants for 2023 financial year
24 November 2022
44467
play video
In essence, Akufo-Addo agrees Ofori-Atta must go - Kwesi Pratt
24 November 2022
9230
