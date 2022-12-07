Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How NDC MPs jammed to Sidney Barima’s 'African Money' after passage of 2023 budget
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How NDC MPs jammed to Sidney Barima’s 'African Money' after passage of 2023 budget
07 December 2022
Read Article
15552
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Editon nominees unveiling
play video
Election Desk: Afriyie Ankrah takes on NPP govt, touts NDC’s better performance over incumbent
play video
Election Desk: Afriyie Ankrah takes on NPP govt, touts NDC’s better performance over incumbent
Videos
play video
2023 Budget not yet over, we’ll still reject tax measures, others – Minority
08 December 2022
274
play video
Angry customers storm MTN office in Bolga following the blockage of their SIM cards
07 December 2022
3146
play video
It'll take a MIRACLE for Ofori-Atta to be sacked!!! - Clement Apaak
07 December 2022
1509
play video
Our Current Situation Worse Than HIPC...Entire Economic Management Team Must Resign
07 December 2022
2187
play video
Black Sherif is the next big export from Africa – Akon as he hints at signing the singer
07 December 2022
4633
play video
Live: Parliament resumes after 2023 budget approval, MyNigeria Election Desk and more
08 December 2022
1185
play video
Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is better than Mahama even with current hardship – NPP Man
07 December 2022
10011
play video
THE GREENS GHANA - OVERVIEW 2022
07 December 2022
1526
play video
MP storms parliament with 'kenkey and fish' to demonstrate Ghana's hardship
07 December 2022
2920
play video
My hairstyle was inspired by Ghana's retrogression - Wanlov
07 December 2022
2247
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.