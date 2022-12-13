Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Live: Joint Press Conference by IMF, Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Live: Joint Press Conference by IMF, Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana
13 December 2022
Read Article
19885
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Editon nominees unveiling
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Finance Ministry, BoG and IMF hold joint press conference
Videos
play video
US$3 billion ECF to tackle high inflation, depreciating cedi - Ofori-Atta
14 December 2022
8280
play video
Ghana blessed to conclude engagement within 5 months - Ken Ofori-Atta
14 December 2022
8117
play video
‘Change your ways, you guys tear us down’ - Moehsa Budoung tells bloggers
13 December 2022
1551
play video
Arrest those who are still charging exorbitant prices despite fall in dollar – Abeiku Santana to authorities
13 December 2022
8206
play video
Improvement in exchange rates and market stability gaining momentum - Ofori-Atta
13 December 2022
9755
play video
Finance Minister outlines key deliverables within negotiation period
14 December 2022
8046
play video
We will cause Ato Essien to be jailed if he misses payment terms by a Cedi – Deputy A-G
14 December 2022
1692
play video
Live: Joint Press Conference by IMF, Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana, parliamentary proceedings
13 December 2022
1305
play video
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
13 December 2022
25271
play video
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
13 December 2022
13116
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Finance Ministry, BoG and IMF hold joint press conference
19 December 2022
36634
play video
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
13 December 2022
2194
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.