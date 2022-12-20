Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
NITA to assume full operations from January 2023 Communications Minister
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
NITA to assume full operations from January 2023 - Communications Minister
20 December 2022
Read Article
2058
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Dial short code *292# for cybersecurity help
Videos
play video
You Must Apologise To Ghanaians - Asiedu Nketia Told
20 December 2022
4901
play video
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
20 December 2022
5958
play video
Watch passenger, mate fight over new transport fares
20 December 2022
7253
play video
Proceedings of Tuesday, 20th December, 2022
21 December 2022
1270
play video
Moseha Almost Trips And Falls
20 December 2022
28821
play video
God is with us and everything will be fine was the last words from Ekow Blankson to me - Gloria Sarfo
20 December 2022
7227
play video
Government to extend expiration date for domestic debt exchange to December 30 - Ofori-Atta
20 December 2022
27037
play video
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
20 December 2022
11598
play video
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
20 December 2022
11699
play video
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
20 December 2022
16178
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.