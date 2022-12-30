Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
The interesting moment Shatta Wale knelt before Kennedy Agyapong on stage at Afrochella
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
The interesting moment Shatta Wale knelt before Kennedy Agyapong on stage at Afrochella
30 December 2022
Read Article
7889
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
‘A year by this time things will go well’ – Chief of Staff assures Ghanaians
31 December 2022
9062
play video
Napo Is My Best Performing Minister In 2022- Kofi Akpaloo
30 December 2022
722
play video
‘I am terribly sorry’ – Mzbel apologizes to fans for a terrible show
01 January 2023
17812
play video
Government to extend expiration date for domestic debt exchange to December 30 - Ofori-Atta
30 December 2022
27037
play video
Meek Mill mobbed at Afro Nation concert
31 December 2022
37347
play video
Police brutalise district assembly officer for allegedly refusing to pay GHC5 bribe
30 December 2022
29280
play video
With A New Chairman And Sammy Gyamfi Married We Might Return To Peace FM's Kokrokoo
30 December 2022
6122
play video
Watch Sammi Awuku perform Cisqo's 'Unleash the Dragon' at APSU get together
30 December 2022
5126
play video
Mzbel - Asibolanga (Official Video)
30 December 2022
2473
play video
Dr Bawumia's address at the 2022 NPP Thanksgiving Service
30 December 2022
14230
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.