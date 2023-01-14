Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Insult spewing Kofi Oduro not a prophet – Asante Boateng alleges
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Insult-spewing Kofi Oduro not a prophet – Asante Boateng alleges
14 January 2023
Read Article
13420
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
2022 in review: Fire Service addresses misconceptions, myths and support for its work
14 January 2023
5825
play video
You claim Agyinasare is not from God but went to him for prayers – Kumchacha to Kennedy Agyapong
14 January 2023
28319
play video
Boniface Saddique 'exposed' over contradictory Dankwa-Dombo-Busia claims
14 January 2023
8830
play video
Black Galaxies first training session in Constantine
14 January 2023
3187
play video
Jubilee House not tourist site to be used for music video - Rex Omar
14 January 2023
2561
play video
Debt Exchange Program: Don't push our senior citizens to their early grave - Prof Bokpin to govt
14 January 2023
1460
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.