Video of Sefa and Efya allegedly sharing a kiss goes viral
Video of Sefa and Efya allegedly sharing a kiss goes viral
21 January 2023
Videos
play video
Married men are sweeter than single men - Actress claims
21 January 2023
6645
play video
We Don't Have A Choice...We Need To Arrest The Situation Or Else - Sly On Debt Exchange Prog
21 January 2023
1234
play video
Omanhene descends on Ablakwa for allegedly calling a journalist an ‘ordinary producer’
21 January 2023
16737
play video
Dr Bawumia Not Liable For Current Economic Mess - Adomako Baafi
21 January 2023
4521
play video
An inspiring story of a brave Ghanaian woman who learnt a skill at age 40 with three kids
21 January 2023
8537
play video
I made Alan Kyeramanten lose the flagbearer election against Nana Addo - Rambo
21 January 2023
96752
play video
Komfo Kolege Sadly Explains Exactly What Causes His Wife's Death ???? Kwaku Manu Interviews Him
21 January 2023
32219
play video
Medical doctor narrates how 4 policemen allegedly planted weed and cocaine in his car
21 January 2023
4369
play video
From a storekeeper to a multi-millionaire - Meet one of Kwahu's greatest businessmen
23 January 2023
6696
play video
You pay $8,000 for Wizkid’s show but slam pastors when they are counting offerings? – Rev. Kwadwo Bempah
21 January 2023
16251
play video
Alpha Hour saga: Rev. Opoku-Sarkodie rains generational curses on detractors
21 January 2023
41765
play video
I went blind in one eye, diagnosed with brain tumour - Aproko Doctor
21 January 2023
2454
