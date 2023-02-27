Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Let us prepare ourselves to go into politics – NPP pastor charges Christians
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Let us prepare ourselves to go into politics – NPP pastor charges Christians
27 February 2023
Read Article
5985
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Sale of Saglemi Housing project and matters arising | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Sale of Saglemi Housing project and matters arising | The Lowdown
27 February 2023
327179
play video
Dr Likee is the biggest 'YouTube actor' at the moment – Wayoosi states
27 February 2023
1514
play video
'Look at the nonsense going on' - Pastor who voted for Akufo-Addo fumes
28 February 2023
42807
play video
Live: Group kicks against sale of Saglemi housing, Tonto Dikeh and ex-husband’s banter & more
27 February 2023
4736
play video
Gambo joins Michael Blackson Management Company as newest signee
27 February 2023
1782
play video
How Christian Atsu’s phone call saved the life of a popular actor
27 February 2023
9301
play video
Kotoka International Airport raises over GH¢136 million as revenue - Transport Minister
27 February 2023
2051
play video
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
27 February 2023
5814
play video
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
28 February 2023
11785
play video
DELAY INTERVIEWS OSOFO KYIRI ABOSOM
27 February 2023
36462
play video
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
28 February 2023
27258
play video
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
27 February 2023
14299
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.