Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti Jean Mensa submissions
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
01 March 2023
Read Article
9216
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Sale of Saglemi Housing project and matters arising | The Lowdown
play video
Speaker orders Murtala to withdraw ‘shame, shame’ comment directed at Jean Mensa
Videos
play video
Match Report: Enoch Morrison strikes to give Kotoko 1-0 win against Bechem Utd
01 March 2023
6550
play video
Have you ever been a deputy minister? - How Deputy Minority leader clashed with Afenyo-Markin in parliament
01 March 2023
28009
play video
Government set to plant 10 million seedlings in 2023 for the green Ghana initiative
01 March 2023
1271
play video
Proceedings of Wednesday, 1st March, 2023
02 March 2023
1095
play video
DancegodLlyod’s former manager speaks on dancer’s breakaway from DWP
25 July 2023
109945
play video
Christian Atsu's death, Tonto Dikeh and estranged husband’s banter | Nkommo Wo Ho
01 March 2023
90562
play video
The different phases of the Ghana cedi
01 March 2023
27626
play video
From Hearts of Oak to chief driver of oil company, the story of Eric Nyarko
01 March 2023
20206
play video
Live: Quables speaks about Dancegod Lloyd’s breakaway from DWP, Parliament's session and more
07 March 2023
685
play video
Ali Jara: Story Of The Young Goalkeeper Who Mysteriously Got Paralyzed After Hearts vs Kotoko Game.
01 March 2023
8878
play video
Akufo-Addo Free SHS Didn't Win Us 2008, 2012...We Won 2016 Because Of Alan's 1D1F- Former Kwadaso MP
01 March 2023
2818
play video
Ashanti Region is Ghana’a biggest problem - Oheneba Boamah
01 March 2023
9115
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.