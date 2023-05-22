Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Part of the IMF money shouldn’t land in the pockets of your girlfriends – Govt officials warned
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Part of the IMF money shouldn’t land in the pockets of your girlfriends – Govt officials warned
22 May 2023
Read Article
5888
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Next on People&Places: Naming, marriage and inheritance system of the Adas
22 May 2023
888
play video
Eyes on the grounds: Weija residents call on ECG to fix falling light pole
22 May 2023
1009
play video
Commercial banks must continue to re-build capital buffers - BoG Governor
22 May 2023
3550
play video
NPP chairman boogie's at Kumawu rally
22 May 2023
15166
play video
Bawumia, Economic Management Team have been a spectacular failure - Mahama jabs
23 May 2023
3211
play video
Dr. Randy debate on the videos we play on the show
22 May 2023
60968
play video
Ghana needs you now - Daniel Owusu to diasporans
22 May 2023
2183
play video
Very soon our parliament will be taken over by people with fat pockets - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
22 May 2023
9445
play video
Ghana's import cover increases to 2.6 months after receipt of IMF loan - BoG
22 May 2023
3478
play video
Flashback: Black Sherif explains ‘Baffomet-like’ tattoo on his arm
22 May 2023
25290
play video
Bryan Acheampong repeats ‘NPP will never hand over power’ statement in Kumawu
22 May 2023
21079
play video
Residents Seek Support From Government After Rainstorm Destruction On Buildings
23 May 2023
77
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.