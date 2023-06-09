Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Ghanaian who killed himself after shooting wife in Columbus identified as Asanteman chief
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Ghanaian who killed himself after shooting wife in Columbus identified as Asanteman chief
09 June 2023
Read Article
97548
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Angry property owner reacts to closure of Freedom Skatepark Accra, and links to LGBTQ+ | #SayItLoud
play video
Angry property owner reacts to closure of Freedom Skatepark Accra, and links to LGBTQ+ | #SayItLoud
play video
The unique names and customs you can only find among the Adas in Ghana | People & Places
play video
The unique names and customs of this ethnic group | People & Places
Videos
play video
How Zipline delivers medicine using drones I BizTech
10 June 2023
25431
play video
Business news that made headlines this week | Biz Headlines
09 June 2023
42542
play video
From business to politics; Kojo Bonsu details the journey | The Lowdown
09 June 2023
582638
play video
123-year-old says she is still a virgin and optimistic about getting a man
09 June 2023
12173
play video
Sports Check with Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer: The promising player who chose Ghana over Germany
09 June 2023
19541
play video
SPAIN vs GHAN U20 QUARTERFINAL 1999 - UNFORGETTABLE PENALTY SHOOTOUT -Raul, Stephen Appiah, Xavi
09 June 2023
14049
play video
Live: Using drones for medical deliveries, life as an underground artiste and more coming up
09 June 2023
971
play video
Diana Asamoah slams Ajagurajah
09 June 2023
7317
play video
Ei... Agya Koo Built His House With NPP MONEY, No Actor Can Build Better House - Boys Boys Fires
09 June 2023
6818
play video
Assin North by-election: There must be something in Gyakye Quayson which is why NPP doesn't want him to contest again - Dr. Otchere Ankrah
09 June 2023
5778
play video
NPP Primaries: Bawumia, Alan, Ken Agyapong in Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko out - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah predicts
09 June 2023
7861
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.