Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16 year old as a second wife
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
17 July 2023
Read Article
28435
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Why Akans head this Ghanaian group made up of 3 tribes, 5 clans | People & Places
play video
People & Places: Why Akans head this Ghanaian group made up of 3 tribes
play video
What is Ghana’s government doing about the continuous rise in prices of food produce | The Lowdown
play video
What is Ghana’s government doing about the continuous rise in prices of food produce | The Lowdown
play video
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Videos
play video
BLAKK RASTA - MY DEAR GHANA [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]
17 July 2023
3225
play video
This young jeans seller still has dreams of becoming a military officer someday | Everyday People
11 August 2023
323023
play video
Prof. Matthew Kyei discusses first kidney transplant by a Ghanaian team | The Lowdown
17 July 2023
470802
play video
Highlights from the 2023 Greater Accra Super Zonals Sports tournament
17 July 2023
835
play video
16-year-old JHS student designs solar-powered torchlight for his village
18 July 2023
4667
play video
Resilience of an Energy Woman King (2nd Edition Energy Career Seminar)
17 July 2023
2080
play video
Watch: KKD’s gay son leads LGBTQ+ protest in London
17 July 2023
65678
play video
Ghana Police, IGP Dampare Last Respect Match for Officer Callistus Amoah Killed by Ablekuma Robbers
17 July 2023
5476
play video
Business stories that topped the trends this week | BizHeadlines
18 July 2023
102386
play video
'I spend more than 100 million a year if I sign a new artiste' - Don Jazzy reveals
17 July 2023
1918
play video
Andre Ayew drives Luxurious car to Legon for All Stars match
17 July 2023
39273
play video
Did Paa Grant, others ask to be flagbearers? – Deputy trade minister rejects ‘aduru me so’ claims
17 July 2023
5413
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.