Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Defending Cecilia Dapaah would make us look like fools Ahafo Regional Chairman Of NPP
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Defending Cecilia Dapaah would make us look like fools- Ahafo Regional Chairman Of NPP
26 July 2023
Read Article
11272
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Legal Agenda: The fate of Ghana's Anti-LGBTQ+ bill which is before parliament
play video
A look into collapsed TOR, dismissed Sunon Asogli workers, trade unions in Ghana | BizTech
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
play video
The fate of Ghana's Anti-LGBTQ+ bill which is before parliament | Legal Agenda
play video
Philip Atawura, a kidney failure patient's story
play video
Phillip Atawura, a kidney failure patient's emotional story | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, others hail Church of Pentecost for its maiden national development conference
26 July 2023
3688
play video
Apostle Nyamekye to politicians: We must lift the flag of Ghana high, not NPP, NDC
26 July 2023
1416
play video
Watch the nostalgic moment Bawumia, Mahama, Kufuor sang a patriotic song for a better Ghana
26 July 2023
12695
play video
Watch pace and skills of Ghanaian prodigy Nana-Wadieh Agyekum
26 July 2023
949
play video
Kwame Agbodza wants illegal miners to be treated as murderers
26 July 2023
6708
play video
Labelling of fake air-conditioners
26 July 2023
2081
play video
Sarkodie Speaks On Recording “Try Me” In Response To Forced Abortion Allegations
26 July 2023
3983
play video
GhanaWeb Special: A day in the life of a hunter
26 July 2023
2294
play video
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Official Livestream
26 July 2023
1121
play video
'Don't wait until you need our votes' - Residents of Afram Plains call for urgent action on 'death trap' roads
26 July 2023
2114
play video
Dede Ayew, Afriyie Acquah and friends pull birthday surprise on Mubarak Wakaso
26 July 2023
18214
play video
In this same Ghana, politicians build fuel station for their lovers, stack monies into car boots – Nana Yaa Brefo
26 July 2023
13428
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.