Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Sophie Ave narrates how people harass her for visas
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Sophie Ave narrates how people harass her for visas
02 September 2023
Read Article
3702
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: All the 'hot gist' at the famous ‘All black party’, TikToker's adult video trends
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: All the 'hot gist' at the famous ‘All black party’, TikToker's adult video trends
Videos
play video
United Showbiz with Ola Michael
03 September 2023
2111
play video
Residents of Numasua lament over ‘death trap’ school building
03 September 2023
915
play video
Watch how Former Black stars Players Celebrated Sulley Muntari Birthday at Kwadwo Asamoah Astro truf
03 September 2023
10433
play video
Driver engages in interesting road stunt with a police patrol car
02 September 2023
11254
play video
Military officer calling out soldiers for not deserving the uniforms they wear
02 September 2023
19469
play video
Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s old hit song ‘The Thing’
02 September 2023
1680
play video
Meet the first man to start a coup in the history of Africa
02 September 2023
17977
play video
Anne Sophie explains how visa appointments are manipulated
02 September 2023
8221
play video
How ghost of this man’s mother pushed him to build an American-standard ICT library
02 September 2023
14385
play video
Your PhD from Harvard did not stop the cedi from moving from GHC4 to GHC12 for $1 – Kwesi Pratt jabs BoG 'academics'
02 September 2023
31836
play video
Ex-SC Justice William Atuguba slams politicians
02 September 2023
6506
play video
Bawumia’s boy slams Ken Agyapong over 'showdown' comment
02 September 2023
7791
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.