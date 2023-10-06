Youtube Icon
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe 06 10 2023
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe - 06-10-2023
06 October 2023
Videos
play video
Ghana to receive Cocoa Syndicated Loan of $800 million for 2023 - BoG
11 October 2023
2725
play video
Ghana's growth performance to be revised for 2023 - IMF
06 October 2023
13798
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
06 October 2023
242
play video
Kevin-Prince Boateng shares dreadful 2014 World Cup experience
06 October 2023
6900
play video
Sugar processing factory at Bui expected to create 1,000 jobs | BizTech
06 October 2023
103139
play video
The Cedi Life| Episode 5 (Season 1)| Age Upon Productions #thecedilife
06 October 2023
32595
play video
Governor Addison will be fined or go to jail – NDC MP
06 October 2023
5073
play video
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:BPA speaks about Bui sugar factory | Shatta Wale cancels freedom concert and more coming up!
06 October 2023
2173
play video
'Houseboy' who killed businesswoman jailed 20 years for stealing over GHC167,000
06 October 2023
18106
play video
Afia Schwar attacks Kennedy Agyapong after Mahama apology
06 October 2023
9735
play video
Strongman - Abuburo Kosua (Feat Broda Sammy) [Official Video]
06 October 2023
820
play video
The ‘God of NPP’ – How Piesie Esther serenaded Akufo-Addo with 'Waye Me Yie' song
06 October 2023
3510
