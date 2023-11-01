Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA tests on his three children with Gifty
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA tests on his three children with Gifty
01 November 2023
Read Article
9364
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Up-close with ex-Chelsea player, Ryan Bertrand on his career and life off the pitch | Sports Check
Videos
play video
Bossman Obuor of Kenpong Academy steps up recovery from injury
01 November 2023
888
play video
Why Ghana and other African countries are not developing - Mensa Otabil
01 November 2023
8680
play video
I’m a vice president, but I’ve brought GhanaCard, Agenda111, Gold for Oil, 1C1A, and others – Bawumia
01 November 2023
38031
play video
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe - 01-11-23
01 November 2023
18603
play video
NPP presidential primaries: Watch Bawumia’s ‘homecoming’ at Walewale II
01 November 2023
7134
play video
NPP primaries: Think of what Ghana needs, not what you want – Otumfuo to delegates
01 November 2023
3038
play video
The conversation Asamoah Gyan had with ex-wife after High Court ruling
01 November 2023
31654
play video
yaa brefo fires NSMQ
01 November 2023
34610
play video
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Joe wise speaks about his life outside politics | Proceedings of parliament and more!
01 November 2023
1215
play video
'Biased' Justice Aboagye Tandoh asked to recuse himself in the COCOBOD trial
01 November 2023
9455
play video
Yes! We don’t believe in the existence of 'Almighty God' – Mzbel defends son
01 November 2023
6132
play video
Sammi Awuku ‘embarrassed’ by delegates at a campaign event for Bawumia
01 November 2023
18203
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.