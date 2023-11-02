Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'Your first born is mine' The threat from husband of Asamoah Gyan's ex wife that triggered annulment case
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'Your first born is mine' - The threat from husband of Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife that triggered annulment case
02 November 2023
Read Article
31482
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Up-close with ex-Chelsea player, Ryan Bertrand on his career and life off the pitch | Sports Check
Videos
play video
Kia Supports Rana Motors With Equipment For Enhancement In Technical Training, Skill Devt
02 November 2023
2173
play video
All about the ‘twin’ days of Odwira for mourning and celebration | People and Places
02 November 2023
1573
play video
LIVESTREAM: NPP updates Ghanaians on Nov 4 presidential primaries
02 November 2023
5040
play video
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe - 02-11-23
03 November 2023
40506
play video
Otumfuo is trying to stop Dr. K. K. Sarpong from becoming Offinsohene - Group
02 November 2023
21787
play video
Kofi Bentil extols Dr. Bawumia's humility, demeanour and teamsmanship
02 November 2023
4667
play video
Obofour fires
02 November 2023
19933
play video
Bawumia must ask Samira what we have on her – Kennedy Agyapong camp
02 November 2023
1561
play video
People will go hungry if they don't talk about the Asantehene – Fankyenebrahemaa
02 November 2023
16956
play video
Why I don't go to Akufo-Addo anymore - Rev Owusu Bempah explains
02 November 2023
8392
play video
Mzbel on son
02 November 2023
3360
play video
Exploring investment opportunities in Ghana's real estate
02 November 2023
630
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.