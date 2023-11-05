Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How this woman realised her husband used ‘for girls’ charm to marry her
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How this woman realised her husband used ‘for girls’ charm to marry her
05 November 2023
Read Article
12291
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Woman narrates how she left her husband after learning he used 'for girls' on her
Videos
play video
Akufo-addo, Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Other Dignitaries Attend The Late Akoto Ampaw's One-week Celebration
05 November 2023
27417
play video
Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama in 2024 - Akufo-Addo
05 November 2023
64906
play video
NDC Muslim Imams prayed for Bawumia’s victory in Wenchi - Kojo Frempong
06 November 2023
17096
play video
Kumchacha fires gyan
06 November 2023
17869
play video
You'll never see solution with your arrogance of speech and pride of life - Kofi Oduro to Akufo-Addo
05 November 2023
41733
play video
Sarkodie’s manager stops Stonebwoy’s performance at 2023 Tidal Rave
08 November 2023
20808
play video
Delusional! - Kwakye Ofosu to MP, others over 75% votes prediction for Bawumia
05 November 2023
6155
play video
This is proper showdown! - Afia Schwar mocks Kennedy Agyapong after defeat
05 November 2023
4941
play video
What pro–Bawumia MPs have said about Kennedy Agyapong’s performance
05 November 2023
11082
play video
Dumelo jabs Lydia Alhassan after Ken Agyapong beat Bawumia at Ayawaso West Wuogon?
05 November 2023
5511
play video
Prophet Kumchacha reacts to Mzbel’s son’s opinion of God and religion
05 November 2023
3284
play video
Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC under John Mahama in 2024 - Akufo-Addo
05 November 2023
5197
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.