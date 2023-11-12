Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
NPP will be in for a shocker if they play Northern card – Franklin Cudjoe
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
NPP will be in for a shocker if they play Northern card – Franklin Cudjoe
12 November 2023
Read Article
3983
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Business stories that made headlines this week | BizHeadlines
Videos
play video
The Next Gospel Star on CeeJay TV
10 December 2023
694
play video
We’ll give them another showdown in four years – Ken Agyapong hints of 2028 bid?
14 November 2023
658
play video
Why Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication
14 November 2023
38706
play video
Transformative journey: Prince's remarkable progress one month into rehabilitation
12 November 2023
44707
play video
Businessman accosted by his Babymama whiles embarking on a vacation with new girlfriend
12 November 2023
13522
play video
The ‘controversies’ of Bawumia becoming the flagbearer of the NPP – Anokye Frimpong
12 November 2023
20500
play video
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is not a King – Historian Anokye Frimpong
14 November 2023
56866
play video
The Word of God is Tried - Bro. Philip Gamey
12 November 2023
341
play video
How friends, family broke down in tears when a popular Nigerian chef announced her pregnancy
12 November 2023
12680
play video
‘I separate you from evil friends’ - Andy Dosty prays for Medikal
12 November 2023
2184
play video
We’ll cancel Cocoa road projects over galamsey activities – Cocobod
12 November 2023
1472
play video
Let us lead by example by having post-budget Wworkshop in parliament - Buem MP
13 November 2023
706
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.