You are here: HomeTelevisionBagbin describes Akufo Addo as 'lame duck', Kyei Mensah Bonsu a limping 'Majority Leader'

Bagbin describes Akufo-Addo as 'lame duck', Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu a limping 'Majority Leader'

22 November 2023 Read Article 2690
Related Video(s)
Videos
Radio
Live Streaming