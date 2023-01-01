Music News

Youtube Icon
Effs to embark on a 3-day visit to Nigeria
Womba: The new African anthem by Maxzy and BStephen
Rachael Sey out with ‘Church Medley’
Hezron lights up Accra with captivating 'Man on a Mission' album launch
Chris Appau unleashes a transformative musical venture with 'Abba: The Worshipper's Journal'
Expensive cost of data not enabling the fans to stream our songs – Dr Cryme
Kofi Mante drops 'Bad Boy' featuring Bisa Kdei
Sarkodie prepares for electrifying performance at Live Konnect VIP Edition
Lynx Entertainment's St. Lennon unveils Drill-infused track 'Show Working'
'Amerado won’t produce hit songs again if he quit sampling my songs' – Kwame Yogot
Chris Paakow Nelson unveils uplifting single 'Ese'
Gambo meets American producer Timberland while in US to produce first album
Kofi Mante teams up with Bisa K’dei on new song 'Bad Boy'
Play Ghana Agenda: Ghana Music Awards USA pledges support
Gospel musician KDM drops new captivating album titled ‘Too Late’
David Arhen collaborates with Morris BabyFace in inspirational 'Wosu Bi Gu'
Da-Pluggg and Savaga come together for new Afrobeats anthem ‘2 Shots’ featuring Emmyzain
Kenaz Akosah's 'Afehyia Pa': A heartwarming Ghanaian Christmas song to brighten your holidays
Yaw Blvck makes bold move for the mainstream with new EP 'Please Don’t Air'
Patrons of 'Christmas With KobbySalm' get satisfied
Joe Mettle speaks on secret behind 'hit songs'
SK Frimpong caps off 2023 with release of ‘Faithful God’
Rey Cooper’s ‘Fellow Ghanaians’, musical mayhem or quirky brilliance?
Sally M picks New Artist of the Year award at 2023 Western Music Awards
KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Lasmid, Cina Soul lead the festive choir with 'Jingle Beats'
Mr Muzic Mensah’s ‘Obi Be Su’ featuring JBlack surpasses 100K streams on Boomplay
Nee Oseye Ade leke releases visuals for 'Now a days girl'
Mark Asari is feeling ‘Alive’ on his soulful new single
JZyNO finally unleashes his highly anticipated Amapiano single ‘Yakunay’
DWP Academy and D Jay team up for smashing anthem ‘Feeli Free’
I’ll forever be remembered for my Christmas songs – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah
Soww Ffar unveils captivating single 'P3p33p3' from his 'Love, Stories & Lies' EP
Omayor 'recruits' Kwame Yogot on 'Arroglass'
The biggest R&B soundtrack in decades is out
6UFF releases new single 'Van Dijk'
Pastor Allen Caiquo activates Detty December for Christ with two songs ‘Crave’ and ‘We Hail You’
BlacQ Taichi out with new single titled 'Tamale 23'
Muzic Mensah releases new single 'Joohami'
Nii Lewis joins forces with Harry & Larry for new single ‘Calling’
Zed Ay Kay talks love and promise on his new single ‘Mitsi’ featuring M3NSA
Emperor T-Jiga’s new single 'Sugar' draws inspiration from Osibisa and Fela Kuti
Okodorm teams up with Obibini for 'Sempe'
Yaw Kwakye set to release ‘Aseda Nwom’ ft Obaapa Christy
Advise your people, not Ghanaians - Officer Sammy Young to Nathaniel Bassey
Ennwai releases 'Banku' off his 'Alkebulan Riddimz' Album
Knii Lante's latest anthem 'Celebration': The soundtrack to festive fun
Kwesi Promzy features Strongman on 'Libation' remix
Wendy Shay is Boomplay Ghana’s Top Female Artist of 2023
Yhaw Hero opens up with debut EP 'Yours Faithfully'
Amartey previews forthcoming EP with all-new single ‘Listen’
Black shines atop as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay in 2023
Massive turnout at Adom Kiki's live concert in Kumasi
Enapzy teams up with Ypee on ‘Ya Blow’
Deon Boakye releases two singles titled 'Grenade ft Samini' and Pompor
Young Ghanaian artiste ChillyWay gains international recognition for his unique sound
Fuse ODG and Kuami Eugene join forces to unleash '100%'
Nautyca's 'Nautyfication' album redefines the sound of modern Ghanaian music
'Chilling' by Strongman and King Paluta emerges as a genre-defying hit
Inusa Dawuda beams with charisma in ‘Waka Waka Day & Night (Ben Neeson Remix) video
Fameye and Black Sherif collaboration imminent
Nautyca set to drop debut album, 'Nautyfication'
Celestine Donkor recruits Obaapa Christy on new single titled 'What shall I render'
Zeetown Melody unleashes infectious afro fusion anthem 'Wagon' featuring Medikal
Eddy Darque completes his sensational comeback with 4-track EP 'Big Heart Bigger Mind'
Inusa Dawuda’s new single ‘Going Back to My Roots’ will have you waltzing all day
Ennwai unveils vibrant Afro-fusion project: 'Alkebulam Riddimz'
dESH.DUBS and Milz unleash Reggae magic with new single 'Mary J'
Afro B joins forces with Rimzee & Rich The Kid for single 'Wo Wo Wo'
Black Sherif’s Latest single, ‘OH NO’ tops Shazam chart in Ghana
December in GH: Count Down Africa returns with another grand concert
Prince Bright refresh our ears with the exhilarating ‘Thunder’ featuring Pappy Kojo
Love Ghost unleashes a groundbreaking collaboration with Camidoh, Trailblazer, DJ Switch
Tony Dath release video for single 'Me P3'
King Paluta releases new single ‘Sika Aba Fie’
Amerado's chart-topping success continues with 'Kwaku Ananse' remix featuring Fameye
CHÉ WULAAM, Savaga and Essilfie embrace the night in a sensual adventure in new visuals for ‘Anadwo Remix’
Nagyi activates new project ‘Live and Die For’
Abiana set to launch ‘Taste of Africa’ EP with mega concert on November 24
Black Sherif releases new single ‘Oh No’
Amerado unveils sensational remix of 'Kwaku Ananse' featuring Fameye
‘NSROMA – The Star Project’ shines bright at its executive listening and launch
Celestine Donkor teams up with Obaapa Christy for ‘What Shall I Render?’
Gifty Hammond inspires with 'Champion Maker' – An uplifting contemporary gospel anthem
Grace Sam releases debut single 'Child of God'
'Akwaaba' - The Bronx's musical tale expressing the heartwarming return to a welcoming motherland
Black Sherif hints at new music
Afrikaba Delips releases 'Dideo'
Petrah: The Ghanaian music sensation making remarkable strides
Soul Nana’s 'For Me' EP is an Afrobeats journey of self-discovery and love
Gambo shares sensitive chapter and struggles in his life with emotional single ‘Nobody’ featuring Ladé
Watch Imon enchant his muse in visuals for soulful new single ‘Julie’
Bill Gucci releases 'Money Soon' featuring Ypee and BlacQ Taichi
Ahkan rebrands to Kwaysi, drops 'Never Broke Again' featuring DJ Shiwaawa
Jesse Meru, Moutabwoy & Big Stavv link up in visuals for debut single ‘Trust & Pain’
Sacramento De Boss releases uplifting single 'Wishing You The Best'
Kojo Efson releases ‘Who Send Dem’
Divorce rumour: Odehyie Selly composes a song to motivate McBrown
Rap Fada unveils artwork for upcoming collaboration with Fameye and Yaw Tog
Editing drops highly anticipated single 'Far From Home' featuring Kweku Darlington
Yaba Buluku Boyz and Harmonize collaborate on dance anthem 'Lala'
