25th TGMA: Baba Sadiq’s opinion on AOTY ‘does not hold water, the results have taught him that’ – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news

Stonebwoy, recipient of the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award at the 25th TGMA, responded to Baba Sadiq's endorsement of King Promise for the same accolade.



Dismissing Sadiq's opinion as lacking credibility, Stonebwoy emphasized that the results spoke for themselves.



Despite earning 13 nominations and clinching 6 awards, including Reggae Dancehall Artiste and AOTY, Stonebwoy expressed concern over the attention focused solely on himself and King Promise, suggesting it undermined the efforts of other nominees.



He advocated for a fairer distribution of attention and cautioned against letting fans solely determine top contenders for AOTY.