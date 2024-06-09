You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 09Article 1948385
25th TGMA: It feels like every five years, I come back to win Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall artist Stonebwoy celebrates winning Artiste of the Year at the 25th TGMA, claiming two previous victories, including one in 2019.

He suggests a five-year pattern for his wins, aiming for another in 2029.

Stonebwoy believes he would have won in 2019 if not for a scuffle with Shatta Wale, urging Charterhouse to recognize his claim.

The altercation happened onstage after Stonebwoy was named Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year in 2019.

Stonebwoy expresses confidence in his talent and hopes for acknowledgment of his achievements despite past controversies.

