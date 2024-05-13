7 bad habits which affect your intimate health

LifeStyle of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oftentimes, women pay a lot of attention to our looks which includes taking care of our physique and even our skin.



But what about our nether regions? Topics like sexual health and the upkeep of our private parts get pushed to a corner precisely because there is a slight hesitation or stigma attached to these topics. One feels uncomfortable asking someone about it.



But ladies, I want to tell you that your vaginal health is as, if not more, important as maintaining a perfect visage. After all, a happy vajayjay means a happy you.



To make you better equipped to care for your lady parts and help you keep them in the perfect ten conditions, we decided to do some research. While doing this research, we found that a few of our everyday habits spell disaster for the health of our front bottoms. Curious to know what they are? Here you go-



1. Washing It with Soap





We aren’t saying you should never clean it under the hood. What we are saying is, that cleaning there is not like cleaning your armpits or your back — scrubbing and lathering with soap. Scrubbing it is out of the question as it can make the area very raw and uncomfortable. Using soap can also lead to irritation in case you are sensitive down there.



Instead, a splash of water is enough, and if you must use a cleaning solution, go for an unscented, hypoallergenic one, and just apply it using your hands, avoid using a washcloth or a loofah.



2. Sitting In Your Gym Clothes For Far Too Long





We’ve all been there when we make our way to the gym and after a good workout, we’re riding that adrenaline high, and we think that there’s no harm in running a few errands. It might save us a few minutes, but it’s certainly not making our vajayjay happy.

Sweat is the breeding ground for a lot of bacteria including yeast that thrives in moist conditions, so as soon as you’re done with your workout, take off the sweaty workout gear. If possible, try to take a shower at your gym and change into a fresh pair of clothes including underpants before running errands.



3. Wearing Sanitary Pads







Yes, even sanitary pads can spell trouble for your nether regions. If your lady parts are sensitive, then wearing a sanitary napkin all day can irritate them or lead to chafing. If you wish to continue with the pads, try using ones that are made of cotton.



4. Shaving Down There







Whether you prefer to go au naturel or not, consider giving it a shot for the health and happiness of your nether regions. It turns out that pubic hair helps preserve the air pocket that exists between the skin of our nether regions and the underwear. This air pocket helps in keeping the area dry and inhospitable for germs and infectious bacteria. In the absence of hair, there is no air pocket, leading to the accumulation of moisture due to sweating. So, shaving might seem more hygienic, but it’s an unhealthy option. If you want, you can trim it or try grooming only the bikini line areas.



5. Leaving Tampons In For Long periods







Ever heard of “Toxic Shock Syndrome?” Well, it’s a type of life-threatening infection, caused by a type of bacteria known as the Staphylococcus aureus (staph) bacteria. However, sometimes it can also be due to the toxins secreted by another type of bacteria known as Group A streptococcus (strep) bacteria.

One of the primary causes of Toxic Shock Syndrome is leaving in tampons for longer than the recommended duration. So, even if it doesn’t feel quite full, try to change it as often as you can.



6. Having A Poor Diet





Having a poor diet is not only bad for your health in general, but it also puts your vajayjay at risk of infections and diseases. For example, if you consume a diet that has a high sugar content, then it can cause an overgrowth of the bacteria responsible for causing yeast infections (candida) (3). And if you indulge in spicy food it can alter the natural pH of your vagina, which in turn can make it smell different.



7. Using Panty Liners For Discharge





The vaginal discharge that you experience is a natural way by which your lady parts clean themselves. Some of us are quite conscious of this and resort to wearing panty liners or sanitary napkins to avoid feeling uncomfortable when we experience discharge. However, it’s not a wise thing to do. Wearing a pantyliner for long durations can irritate your vajayjay, therefore, don’t use it in case you’re experiencing discharge. If you are experiencing foul-smelling discharge or experiencing it in more-than-usual quantity, consult a doctor.



So ladies, if you want to have a blissful experience down there, then these are the habits that you should get rid of. In case you know of any other habits that affect vaginal health, then let us know in the comments.