Afrobeach festival: A gateway to boost tourism

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Le Shine Executive Club at Laboma Beach, Accra, is set to host the official launch of the Afrobeach Festival, as announced by the event’s organizers.



This festival serves as a vibrant celebration of Ghana’s rich culture, music, and tourism offerings, aiming to elevate the nation's profile on the global stage.



With a focus on promoting travel, commerce, and investment opportunities in Ghana, the festival stands as a testament to the country's diverse cultural heritage.



The event will feature captivating cultural presentations, insightful keynote speeches, and ample networking opportunities.



In addition to its cultural showcases, the Afrobeach Festival serves as a platform for industry stakeholders, governmental bodies, and media outlets to engage in meaningful discussions and foster collaboration towards enhancing the tourism sector.



By bringing together internationally renowned performers alongside emerging local talent, the festival promises an unforgettable day of music, entertainment, and community engagement.



Attendees can expect a myriad of events and attractions, complemented by a diverse array of culinary delights and a lively musical backdrop.