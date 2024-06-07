Amaarae’s withdrawal from TGMA performance was due to ‘unaligned expectations’ – Robert Klah

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news

Amaarae's withdrawal from performing at the 25th TGMA stemmed from "unaligned expectations," according to Robert Klah of Charterhouse Ghana.



Initial requests were met, but other issues arose, leading to her decision.



Klah declined to specify these issues, stating they would be resolved privately.



Similarly, gospel group Team Eternity couldn't perform, offering apologies without explaining.



Charterhouse plans to address these issues to prevent future incidents.