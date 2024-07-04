You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 04Article 1956959

Source: vanguardngr

‘Any woman who has child for my son should come forward’ – Mohbad’s dad

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad Joseph Aloba, Mohbad

Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, appeals for any woman who may have had a child with his son to come forward.

He seeks to confirm if Mohbad fathered any children, expressing a desire to meet potential grandchildren.

A viral video message from Joseph urges women to step forward for DNA tests to establish paternity, amidst controversy involving Mohbad's widow, Wunmi.

She has reportedly declined DNA testing for her son Liam, claimed to be Mohbad's child, leading to strained relations between the families.

Joseph Aloba hopes for resolution through DNA confirmation of Mohbad's offspring.

