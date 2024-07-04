‘Any woman who has child for my son should come forward’ – Mohbad’s dad

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, appeals for any woman who may have had a child with his son to come forward.



He seeks to confirm if Mohbad fathered any children, expressing a desire to meet potential grandchildren.



A viral video message from Joseph urges women to step forward for DNA tests to establish paternity, amidst controversy involving Mohbad's widow, Wunmi.



She has reportedly declined DNA testing for her son Liam, claimed to be Mohbad's child, leading to strained relations between the families.



Joseph Aloba hopes for resolution through DNA confirmation of Mohbad's offspring.