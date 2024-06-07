Beverly Afaglo opens up on why she has completely abandoned Facebook since 2021

Movies of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news

Actress Beverly Afaglo has stopped using Facebook due to extreme hostility and insults she faced on the platform.



She experienced cyberbullying after a GoFundMe campaign was created to help her rebuild her life following a house fire in 2021.



Despite losing her house and belongings, Beverly faced backlash and accusations, particularly on Facebook, leading to her decision to quit the platform for the sake of her mental health.



Colleague Yvonne Nelson suggested the fundraising campaign, which initially Beverly hesitated but eventually agreed to.



However, the unexpected backlash prompted her to prioritize her well-being by staying off Facebook since August 2021.