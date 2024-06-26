Brave, inspiring, crazy - the joy of managing Fela Kuti

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: BBC

In 1997, over a million mourners attended the funeral of Nigerian musician Fela Kuti in Lagos.



Revered by the public but feared by authorities, Fela, the King of Afrobeat, died at 58, reportedly due to AIDS complications.



His manager, Rikki Stein, believes the real cause was the toll of multiple arrests and beatings. Known for his fierce criticism of military regimes, Fela's music inspired many.



His funeral saw him laid in state in a glass coffin with a spliff in hand, and his son Femi playing a sax solo. Stein reflects on their unpredictable yet deep friendship in his memoir.