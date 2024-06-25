You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 25Article 1954259

#CHIVIDO24: Davido and Chioma tie the knot today

Nigerian music superstar Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland are set to wed today, June 25, at the Harbour Point Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exclusive, invitation-only event promises to be star-studded, with global celebrities expected to attend.

The couple, trending as #CHIVIDO, has generated significant online buzz with stunning pre-wedding photos and Chioma's surprise bridal shower on June 24.

Having met in 2013 and weathered many ups and downs, Davido and Chioma are finally tying the knot after over a decade together and welcoming twins.

