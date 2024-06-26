You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 26Article 1954661

CPA applauds SC’s ruling on banning celebrities from alcohol advertisement

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) lauds the Supreme Court for upholding the ban on celebrities in alcohol ads, echoing FDA's stance.

CPA, active since 2007, challenged Guinness Ghana to remove ads with Black Star players, escalating to Diageo in the UK.

CEO Kofi Kapito emphasized ethical guidelines like the Quebec Protocol, prohibiting influentials in alcohol ads.

Despite rules, media and agencies have flouted norms, he noted.

With children exposed via prime-time ads, CPA urges FDA enforcement.

It criticizes celebrities endorsing alcohol, fearing youth influence.

CPA urges parental support to protect youth, affirming Supreme Court's decision to curb alcohol promotion.

