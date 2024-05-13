Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix surpasses Sarkodie's 'Adonai' as most-viewed Ghanaian video on YouTube

Music of Monday, 13 May 2024

Ghanaian artist Camidoh has achieved a remarkable feat as his hit track, "Sugarcane," has overtaken Sarkodie's "Adonai" to claim the title of the most-viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube.



The remix of "Sugarcane," featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo, has garnered an estimated 97,621,923 views on the platform, officially dethroning "Adonai" on Friday, May 10, 2024.



For over nine years, Sarkodie's "Adonai," featuring Castro, held the top spot with its iconic music video.



Despite its long-standing popularity, "Adonai" continues to accumulate views, currently boasting 97,467,814 views and counting.



However, the infectious charm of Camidoh's "Sugarcane" remix has propelled it to the forefront of Ghanaian music on the global stage.



Originally released on June 7, 2022, the remix of "Sugarcane" has enjoyed a meteoric rise, captivating audiences worldwide and receiving accolades and awards along the way.



In less than two years since its debut, the song has cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences far beyond Ghana's borders.