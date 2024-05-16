Celestine Donkor apologizes for remarks on Ewe surnames

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, issues an apology for comments made during a TV3 interview regarding Ewe surnames.



Donkor expressed a preference for a spouse with a 'lighter' surname to avoid 'heavy' Ewe names, a sentiment shared by host Cookie Tee.



However, social media backlash ensued, accusing them of mocking Ewe culture.



In a video posted on May 15, 2024, Donkor expressed regret, clarifying the remarks were meant as jest.



She reaffirmed her pride in her Ewe heritage, emphasizing respect for the language.



Donkor viewed the incident as a learning opportunity and thanked followers for constructive criticism, pledging to continue representing her Ewe identity with pride.



