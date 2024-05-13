Concerns grow for Okomfo Kwadee as video of him surfaces

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

A recent video depicting the current condition of musician Okomfo Kwadee has evoked sadness and concern among Ghanaians, highlighting the stark contrast from his former glory.



Once hailed for his talent and charm, Okomfo Kwadee now appears disheveled and impoverished, a stark departure from his once vibrant self.



The circulating video captures Okomfo Kwadee entertaining fans on the streets of northern Ghana, showcasing his unchanged voice and mannerisms but raising alarming questions about his physical and mental well-being.



The sight of the once-revered musician struggling and seemingly abandoned on the streets has left many Ghanaians distressed, especially those who fondly remember his music and talent.



