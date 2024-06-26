Copyright: World's biggest record labels suing two AI start-ups

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: BBC

Several major record labels, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records, are suing AI startups Suno and Udio for alleged massive copyright infringement.



The firms claim Suno and Udio's AI software unlawfully copies music to generate similar tracks, seeking $150,000 per violation.



The lawsuits argue that these actions undermine copyright protection, posing a threat to the music industry's integrity and financial stability.



Despite previous arguments of fair use, the record labels assert that the AI firms' commercial motives overshadow transformative creativity.



The legal actions follow widespread concerns in the music community about AI's impact on artistic integrity and intellectual property rights.