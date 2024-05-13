Dancer Champion Rolie denies romantic relationship with Afronitaaa

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dancer Champion Rolie has made it clear that his relationship with fellow dancer Afronitaaa is purely platonic, emphasizing that they are simply close friends despite her being his favorite person.



In celebration of Afronitaaa's birthday, Rolie gifted her an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth GH¢20,000, attributing the extravagant gesture to their special bond as close friends.



In an interview with Delay, Rolie revealed that he considers Afronitaaa his "personal person" (PP) and decided to commemorate her birthday with the lavish gift.



Both Rolie and Afronitaaa have refuted rumors of a romantic relationship, underscoring their strong friendship.



Despite Afronitaaa's departure from DWP Academy to establish her own dance academy, Rolie maintains that their bond remains unaffected.