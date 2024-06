Entertainment of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Musician Davido described his wedding to Chioma as a lively carnival, thanking the decor team for their exceptional work.



The ceremony on June 25, 2024, trended globally, attended by Nigerian celebrities.



Davido expressed happiness, promising to protect and honor Chioma.



He looks forward to a religious affirmation of their vows in due time.